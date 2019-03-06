CEDAR KEY PADDLING

Hey everybody! Last month we were still dealing with billions of gallons of water pouring out of the Waccassasa and Suwannee rivers, and it made fishing here in Cedar Key very tough, BUT, as I write this after the first week of February, the water is starting to clear, and we have started catching some really nice slot reds, along with too many to count, 14 to 17 inch rats. Plus, some really nice keeper trout. The water is still in the mid 50s, so hopefully, it will warm on up and we can all get back to business as usual. We have been catching the reds with just a Jim’s jig and a live minnow, or shrimp on the bottom. Look for sunny spots where the water is calm, by out white, old crushed up oyster shells. If you do not get a bite within 15 to 20 minutes, move on the next spot. The trout have been biting the same old set-up, Cajun thunder egg shaped popper, fluorocarbon leader length 2 1/2 foot with again a Jim’s jig. They love live shrimp, but if you like to cast a lot, then go ahead and use some plastics. Nuclear Chicken and white/ chartreuse are two great colors to play with. I am headed out for another afternoon of chasing tails. I hope this helps and I hope to see you at the shop. Take a kid fishing!