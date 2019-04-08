CEDAR KEY PADDLING

Hey everybody! I hope you enjoyed, or are enjoying our Spring break. After a very wet winter, things have finally turned on with the redfish bite, and the trout bite was amazing last month. Let’s focus on the where, what, and when with the reds this month. 1.Where do you go? I highly recommend that you look at your target areas with a clear satellite view. Locate your prominent oyster bars with good tidal water flow around them, setting up ambush points for these predators. Locate a number of different spots. After working one for 20 to 30 minutes, you can know exactly where you are going next. 2. What you want to use for tackle? 15 to 20 lb. test power pro green, Jim’s jigs with a streaked chunk of fresh mullet, or live pin fish and or large mud minnow. On top a b-52 or Cajun thunder with fluorocarbon leader, and about a 3/0 circle hook by Owner. Put a live pin fish or minnow under the popper. And if none of those seem to make them hit, which is very rare, have a gold spoon to throw around. Last, but not least; 3. When? As soon as you have enough water on the incoming, and about three hours after high tide, will be your best bite as long as that water is moving. Tight lines and good fishing friends, and please take a kid fishing!