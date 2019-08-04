CEDAR KEY PADDLING – July Report

It is Summer time, and it has been Very hot. I hope everyone is wearing their sunscreen and drinking lots of fluids; good healthy fluids like water. Don’t forget to throw a few towels on ice water so while you are out chasing tails, if you get too hot, you can help cool yourself down by placing them on main arteries to cool that blood flow. On to fishing. Our grass flats cleared up really nice, and the trout bite has been pretty good. A few nice tripletail and cobia have been caught, so be ready and keep a look out. The tripltail have been hanging on some structures like channel markers and crab buoys BUT, there has been some out in the open floating around, acting like a clump of grass, so the minnows come to shade themselves. Hint hint, minnows are a great bait. 1/0 hook minnow through both lips and look out. Make sure that drag isn’t too tight. Not sure yet if the scallops are here, but by the time you are reading this, I will know; so swing by the shop for that information. Last but not least, please remember the live shrimp in July go off to spawn. What I, and every other bait shop can get, if we can get any, will be small, just like last year, and the years before. So, live minnow, pin fish, and fresh mullet is the bait of choice till it starts cooling off. Hope this info helps, and please take a kid fishing.