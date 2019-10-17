Cedar Key Paddling

Please cool off! Please cool off! I’m referring to the heat, of course, not this amazing redfish bite. There have been so many redfish in our waters this past week. I just finished a charter where they caught 20 nice reds. I started to think I was in Louisiana! Just kidding, I know where I am! Cedar Key Florida! This past week, I started using live pin fish as my go–to bait. Check out the picture of the set–up I have had the best results with. With a two-ounce lead and the lead line, I use 50 lb. floracarbon. 2/0 owners circle hook attached with 15 lb. floracarbon. I hook the live pin fish through the back part of the gut area just below the spine. Cast this baby right next to your favorite oyster bar or mangrove and see what happens. I hope this helps, and feel free to stop in the shop and say, “Hi” and ask for any further help you might need. Find a way to take a kid fishing!