Cedar Key Paddling

Wow, this year is absolutely flying by! As predicted, we just came off of one of the best redfish bites I have seen in years. All of those hundreds of under-slot reds are now of legal size, and there are a lot of them. I have had multiple 4-hour charters, where we have landed 20 and 30 inch-slot reds. Very exciting! Most of them were caught with the live pin fish and set up that I talked about last month. It is November, and we should start seeing a stronger trout bite now, or if not, soon. I usually have my best success using a B52 popper. They are heavy, which lets you cast them farther. They are loud, also which helps attract the trout to your bait. Don’t wimp out on popping these. Make them splash! Attached to the popper, I use 20-pound test floracarbon, and the length depends on the depth of the grass flat I am working. I am usually around three feet in length, so the bait dances just above the grass. I love DOA plastics because they are a lot tougher then some of the more advertised brands. I can land quite a few fish without burning through a lot of baits and money. Chartreuse/pearl 3 in shad and the electric chicken are two of my favorites. I hope this helps, and if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to stop by the shop, call, text, or email. We are here to help. Get those kids fishing!