CEDAR KEY PADDLING

Happy New Year! 2020, wow! This month is going to be a great. The trout and sheapshead bite should be right on track. Pay attention to the FFWC sea trout changes for our area. Not a whole lot of change, but starting February 1st, slot size in our zone goes to 15 to 19 inches, and only one over 19 inches per vessel. Its definitely enough to ruin your day if you are on the wrong side of the rule’r. For the trout, keep busting those plastics under your b52’s. I love using live shrimp also. The shrimp just make so you do not have to work as hard. If you do not want to cast as much, live shrimp work great! You can see in the picture the way I like to hook them. I do it this way because it does not kill the shrimp, and when you pop your b52, it pulls it in a natural direction. Good luck out there! This year I pray for peace and love to overflow out of our hearts, and into others, whether they want it or not. Take a kid fishing!