CEDAR KEY PADDLING – February Report

Love is in the air ladies! Get the love of your life some live bait and tackle and send him to Cedar Key to take advantage of this beautiful weather we are having. Remember, this is Florida, and the weather changes as often as it can. So, as I write this forecast, it is beautiful, but as you read this two weeks later, who knows what it will be doing? As far as the bite goes, we have had some very successful sheapshead trips, all caught with live shrimp. The larger females have arrived and are feeding around our many docks and bridges. Trout bite has been very good also on the live shrimp, but we have had great success as usual with the plastics. If I can get my customers to splash these poppers, they have done pretty well. A lot of 14-inch trout around, but the keepers are there also. Remember, the rules on these change this month. Stay updated on the laws! I am still catching some nice reds up in our creeks and around our bridges. If you are fishing from land, the #3 bridge cannot be beaten this time of year for keeper reds. By kayak or boat, you can get into those sheapshead out there. I hope this helps and I hope you take a kid fishing!