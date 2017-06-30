Cedar Key Paddling

Happy 4th everyone! I am going to switch it up a bit and tell you about a friend of mine. His name is Jamie and as you can tell from the first picture, he is a very hungry Patriot. The reason I want to introduce this guy to you is solely because he does a lot of things right. He works hard so he can play hard. He is a wild man that hunts about everything including fish. Needless to say, he is very good and it didn’t happen by accident. The passion he has had for the outdoors his whole life, has kept him working hard at what he loves, and getting better and better at success, the older he gets. Dude can even hit a golf ball “not quite as far as I”, but he can smack one pretty good. Anyway, what I am getting at is, if fishing is your passion, or whatever it is, work at it, study it, push yourself, and do not forget that the best always fail a lot. Just keep taking another deep breath and diving back in there. I would love to hear from you about someone you know, that you are proud to know. Tell me about their fishing accomplishments and send some pictures and every once in a while, I will feature a special fisherman/woman. It’s the season for thunderstorms, so if you see one coming, get to land! It’s kinda hard to drown on dirt. As always ,take a kid fishing. @thereal_c_worl