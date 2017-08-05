Cedar Key Paddling

The heat is on here at the end of July, heading into August. I hope everyone is staying hydrated and cool. Let’s talk shrimp. Where did all the shrimp go? If you have found yourself frustrated because you cannot buy the bait shrimp you want, and or they are small, there is a reason. Every year around the 4th of July, the majority of the shrimp head off shore, leaving behind the much smaller shrimp. Try not to take it out your frustration on your local bait shops; believe me we do not like this situation either. Good news is, they should be back to normal, like every year, around September. If you are one of the many who do not get the bait shrimp you want, do not overlook the power of the live mud minnows and pin fish. I have caught most of my biggest redfish on these two great baits. Other than that, it is a great time to work some new plastics and other flashy top-waters and spoons.

Of course, scallop season is still in full swing. I hope that they, as I write, have made their way into our Cedar Key waters, ‘cause I am hungry for some of those delicious bite-sized pieces of heaven. When you come to Cedar Key, stop and ask for an accurate update on the best scalloping spots. Please be safe and always try to find a way to take a kid or two with you, when you are headed to your favorite fishing spot. Check us out at @thereal_c_world on Instagram and Facebook! e