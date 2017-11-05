Cedar Key Paddling

Hello everybody, and I hope you are surviving this hurricane season okay. Cedar key so far, has done very well, and we are definitely open for business. As far as fishing goes, this is one of the best redfish and snook bites I have seen in a long time. Live minnows, pinfish, and FRESH cut mullet has been absolutely irresistible. Work the edges of these tons of oyster bars. Redfish are not the only things biting. There have been some really nice snook caught, along with some tripletail, and of course our seatrout our showing up just on time. Here is the best advice I can give you to find the right spots–Google maps! Switch it to satellite view, and look at what is going on under the water. Drop a pin or to and let that little blue dot that will follow you, take you there. We have some pretty awesome resources available to get your monies worth.

I’m gonna keep it short this month, but never forget that we are here to help with anything we can at the shop, and always try to take a kid fishing!