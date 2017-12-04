CEDAR KEY PADDLING

Hello everyone! I hope you are enjoying this cooler weather. I also hope that from the time I am writing this, until the time you are reading this masterpiece, we have had a freeze that knocked these biting bugs way back. Okay enough about that, let’s talk about fishing. As always, at this time of year with the cooler water temps, we have some very nice schools of sea trout. They seem to be just about everywhere, and like to eat a large variety of different color plastics under your favorite color Cajun Thunder. The best bait is a live large minnow, hooked through both lips with around a 3/0 hook. They can’t stand it! The redfish are a little tougher to find, but when you find the deep pockets and holes in the back waters and creeks, you should have some fun. A chunk of fresh mullet or a live shrimp seem to work the best. Do not forget, we also have some of the best sheephead fishing around, and those babies are delicious, but there is an absolute art to hooking up with them. Please swing in the shop and I will tell all my secrets. A couple more things before I go. It is Christmas, so if you are struggling with what color Suzuki 150 4 stroke to get me, I like white, but will take a black one also and please take a kid fishing!