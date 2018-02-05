Cedar Key Paddling

So far this year, it has been very cold and the water temperatures have dropped to the point where there has been a fish loss. I am hopeful that as I write this forecast, that things have warmed up and the bite has gotten better. For instance, we have been struggling to get live bait like shrimp, due to their burying themselves in the sand, so they can survive these water temperatures. At the same time, the shrimp boats are having to be careful not to waste all their spare fuel, and wear and tear on their boats and equipment, to chase after them with no success. Plastics are a great option in these conditions. Make sure you pack an arsenal, meaning multiple colors of jig heads and multiple colors and styles of plastics. I like gulp because they are flavored and have so many different varieties. If you know you’re in the right area, for instance a nice grass flat where trout and flounder should be feeding, make sure you “pizza slice” the area with your casts—three foot slices. No bites, then switch it up. Try lots of combos and colors to find out what will unfreeze their jaws. I like a pearl white swimming mullet to start, and bounce it off the bottom back to me. A number of different species do like this setup. I am constantly working on what works and where, so please feel free to stop in the shop for the latest. And please always find a way to take a kid fishing!