Central FL Inland Fishing Report

Forest fishers, we’ve had a great crappie (speck) season so far. The population is healthy, and there are big ones to be caught. Along with the beginning of the bass spawn, it’s a great month to be on the water.

I explored quite a bit this winter, and found crappie pretty much everywhere. The lakes are loaded with medium-sized specks, while the Ocklawaha and St. John’s Rivers are where you’ll find more “keepers”. Minnows and crappie jigs are the baits of choice.

When fishing a new area, troll along the outer grass-line and offshore ledges. A fish-finder will help locate schools, brush-piles, and drop-offs quickly; but isn’t a necessity. I actually caught loads of specks inside flooded tree areas.

For most bass anglers out here, February is the month we most look forward to. The spawn has begun a bit early this year, and I anticipate a long one. By March and April, there will be bass beds everywhere. Troll shiners or through swimbaits around the outer cover areas, and you might end up with your fattest bass of the year. Make sure to take care of, and release, these giant females. That way they can finish spawning and protect their offspring. If you catch a “fish of a lifetime”, take pics and measurements for a fiberglass mount (super life-like and durable). Also, don’t forget about the “Trophy Catch” program/app, which pays you for bass over 8 pounds. that are caught and released. Rules and regulations online.

February can get pretty darn cold, but a great day of fishing will warm you up quickly. The days right before a cold-front are prime for “lunker hunting”; so keep an eye on the weather or you could miss out. My fishin’ buddy and I went chasing bucket mouths on Jan 7/8th. We were blown away by the size and aggressiveness of these pre-spawn beauties! Be prepared for a serious battle, and get out there ASAP. Like they say, “The early bird gets the worm”.