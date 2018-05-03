Central FL Inland May Fishing Report

Alright forest fishers, we’ve made it to the time of year when everything’s biting. Targeting multiple species is the way to go this month. Make sure to bring a variety of rods and baits, so you’re prepared for any situation.

The bass fishing has been on fire lately. Now that the’ve finished spawning, bass are super hungry and will eat just about anything that swims in front of them. Use rattletraps to fish the dams at Rodman and Moss Bluff. Bass are stacked up under the spillways, so it’s easy pickens. Rattletraps also work great on outer grass lines of the lakes and rivers. Let your lure sink to the bottom, then lift your rod (making it vibrate), and let it sink again. A lot of times you will get bit on the fall, so watch your line for strikes. Make sure to have a weedless softplastic rigged up for when you see bass chasing bait inside the grass and pads.

Over on big Lake George, the hybrid stripers should start schooling up any day now. Hybrids are hard fighters and also delicious. Target the deep water channels of the lake and St. John’s River. When you see bait jumping on the surface, you’ve found the spot. Flashy colored jerkbaits work best, and silver with a blue back is most people’s favorite.

Catfish start their spawning process this month, so they’ll be extra chunky. Creek mouths, along the Ocklawaha River, are where you’ll find the biggest cats. Lake Eaton has been producing nice channel cats recently, and the long fishing dock is ideal for children and families. Set out multiple rods, baited with chicken liver or wiggler worms, and watch for subtle bites. A big cat may barely may barely make your line tick while it eats.

Panfish are always reliable when other fish don’t want to bite. Red worms are the bait of choice, and bread balls will do in a pinch. The south side of Moss Bluff is my favorite spot, but this month you can fill a cooler at just about any body of water out here.

There are a lot of good options for anglers to choose from. The forest is as beautiful as ever, and the temperature is just right. Summer’s just around the corner; so get outdoors now, and enjoy nature at it’s finest!