CENTRAL FLORIDA INLAND

Yes forest fishers, the heat is here – and so are the fish. Whether you’re a trophy hunter, fish fry lover, or just looking to have some family fun, it’s a great time to be on the water. We’re very lucky to have multiple springs out here, and if you put in at Salt Springs; you can cool off in the crystal clear water, plus, fish world-famous Lake George, all in the same day.

For bass anglers, the summer months are when we finally get to break out our topwater gear. Sunrise and sunset are always the peak hours for surface blow-ups, but you can fish top-waters all day long during overcast days. Swim weedless plastic frogs through heavy cover, and twitch poppers along the outer grass lines. On sunny/bluebird sky days, search for shaded areas, and pitch trick-worms or craws into that shade. Tip: Bluebird sky days are the best time for night fishing (especially around the full moon-June 28).

Warmouth are one of the tastiest fish in the forest, and they’re a blast to catch on light tackle. Use a long rod, or cane pole, to dip small crappie jigs into shallow brush piles. A bobber will help prevent snags and also indicate bites. If you lose a nice one don’t worry, because these scrappy little fighters will go right back to their brush spot and be ready to strike again within minutes.

You can find warmouth everywhere out here, but the Ocklawaha River is your best bet to really fill a cooler. If you have a boat, I would suggest putting in at the Eureka boat ramp and fishing the area around the old lock and dam. If you’re a shoreside fisher, then the Sharpe’s Ferry Bridge area is your best bet. Walk up and down the river’s edge while dipping your jig into every fallen branch you see. Try to hit all parts of the branch, and if you don’t get hit within 5 minutes or so, move on to the next one.

Targeting shade and cover is a great technique for catching many different species during the summer, so be ready for a battle. When a big bass or bowfin hits your jig, all you can do is keep constant pressure on it. They will eventually wear themselves out, and then you can start to untangle your line to land the fish. I suggest using at least 10 lb. test, and fluorocarbon will help prevent break-offs. Tip: You can use braid for your main line and then tie on a fluoro leader to get maximum strength and stealth.

Due to the rich oxygen level, the dams at Rodman and Moss Bluff draw in every species of the forest. Catfish, panfish, and hybrid stripers are what most anglers are searching for. Just cast your bait or lure right into the boiling water of the spillway. One great thing about fishing the dams is; there are always other people fishing them, so you can watch to see what they’re using to get bites. The dams are also great for night fishers looking to escape the summer heat.

I’m super happy to see the alligator population thriving this year. Watching birds, reptiles, and the rest of our forest creatures, makes a day on the water much more enjoyable. Make sure to bring along a brimmed hat and sunscreen, so you can maximiize your time on the water. Until next month folks; take care and enjoy the outdoors.