Central Florida Inland – May Fishing Report

What an awesome bass season we’ve had, Forest Fishers. It’s crazy to think how much better this fishery has become over the last two years. With water levels remaining high (everywhere), if you’re not exploring all these new fishing spots, you’re missing out.

In our clear lakes, bass have finished the spawning process and panfish are at the beginning of theirs. To target bigger bass, you need to focus on ledges and deep water structure. Shade is key, as we approach the hot summer months. Hydrilla and lily pads are the go-to vegetation, so areas with a good mix of both, are “money”. Try to use lures that imitate blue-gill, such as swim-baits, and cover as much water as possible during sunrise and sunset. When the sun gets high, switch to flipping creature baits and craws.

On dark (tannic) water lakes, stick to using plastic worms. Senkos, trickworms, and speedworms are the most popular. Bass are patrolling the outer edges of vegetation, and then moving into flooded trees during mid-day.

For anglers looking to put food on their plate, panfish are the obvious choice. Blue-gill, sunfish, and war mouth, are feeding heavily as their spawn takes place over the next few months. With the abundance of minnows everywhere, stick to using red worms and grass shrimp, so your bait stands out amongst the crowd. The other option is to move along the bank, using a cane pole to dip panfish jigs into as many holes as possible. Docks are a popular place to spawn under, as well as brush-piles and over-hanging tree limbs.

Now, that every body of water has changed, I’ve spent a lot of time learning to fish new areas. I’d like to thank a couple people who’ve helped me along my journey. First off, huge thanks goes to my new friend John, for helping me document one of the biggest bass (night pic) of my life. “I couldn’t have done it without you, Man.” Next, thanks goes to Dawson, for pulling me out of a sandy situation, that I had no prayer of escaping alone. Both are good examples of how we should treat our fellow anglers, along with the rest of our great community.