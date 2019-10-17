Central Florida Inland – October Fishing Report

Okay forest fishers, if you’ve read any of my articles from when the water levels began rising, you know that I’ve always talked about how beneficial this change would be for the quality of fishing. Around a year ago, I told you that the minnow population was exploding, and how excited I was for the years to come. Well, if you were brave enough to fish during last month’s scorching heat wave, you already know what I’m about to say. The days of worrying if our fishery could ever return to the “World Class” quality we were once famous for, are over. You better break out your heavy gear before you head to the water, because the “forest monsters” have returned.

September and October are actually my favorite months, because bass are at their peak strength/weight, as a result of their gorging on the offspring of all the creatures that spawn over the previous months. I can’t even count how many times I yelled “GIANT” last month, while my rod doubled over, and I started praying the 45 lb. braided line wouldn’t snap. Once that extra long fight is over, and you finally land one of these mean suckers, you can hardly believe how thick and stout they are. A few month’s ago, that same bass would still be the same length, but it would weigh substantially less, and fight half as hard as it does today.

I could list plenty of lures that would work right now, but honestly there’s no need. You can throw whatever you want, and trust me, it’s gonna catch ’em. I caught a bass recently which you could tell had a big sunfish in its belly, and when I looked in its mouth, there was a big dragonfly sticking out of its throat. I reached in to pull out the dragonfly, so I could show my buddy, and a wad of about 10 more of them (all wrapped together) came along with it. Whatever a bass thinks it can fit in its mouth, it is gonna get eaten.

The rest of our freshwater species are also fat and hungry right now, including hybrid stripers and catfish. I just personally have the “bass fever” that’s been going around, but I am seeing giants of all varieties wherever I paddle my kayak to. So, the second you finish reading these last words; figure out your next day off, and make sure your line’s fresh and your gear is in good shape. The forest is ready to show you what “trophy fishing” is all about.