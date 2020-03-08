Central Florida Inland – March Fishing Report

Forest Bassers, have you landed your trophy of the year yet, or possibly your trophy of a lifetime? So far, the bass spawn is certainly living up to its high expectations. I think most of us assumed we’d have a good one this year, but from the amount of trophy catch pictures I’ve seen so far on social media alone, good is very much an understatement.

Depending on where you go, bass will be in a different stage of spawn for each basic area. As I’m writing this in February, most of the smaller (clear) lakes don’t even have any beds yet, while Lake George and the St. John’s River have them everywhere.

This time of year, it’s always good to be prepared for each different stage of the spawn. Meaning, that you’ll want to bring a few different rods and lures to match the situation you may end up facing. At the very least, make sure you have the two most important setups. #1- A heavy rod, rigged with a creature bait/craw and 45 pound braid or heavier, for when you find a big female bass locked onto her bed. #2- A medium (casting) rod, rigged with something to cover water like a swimbait, for roaming bass.

The trickiest of all lake types, are the tannic (red) lakes. Visibility is basically impossible, and their shallow bedding areas are way back inside the flooded tree areas. (See photo.) I’m not saying to eliminate them though; there are some serious giants lurking in that heavy cover. One of the biggest bass I’ve ever seen was in a tannic lake. She was in inches of water, up against a cypress tree, with her top fins above the surface. When I first noticed her moving, I thought it was two or three good sized male bass protecting a bed. I quietly push-poled my way towards and realized (“Oh my…”) it was an absolute monster. Unfortunately, no matter what lure I tried, she wouldn’t take, and eventually exploded off.

There’s no doubt 2020 is going to be a special year for us anglers. We may even see Florida’s Largemouth Record (17.27 lb.) get overtaken. It’s a bold statement I know, but believe me; there are bass out here much bigger than that. Rodman Reservoir has already produced dozens of double digit sized bass, and there are plenty left out there. Wherever you end up fishing, just be ready. That slight “tap” on your line may end up being, THE ONE!