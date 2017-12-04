CENTRAL FLORIDA INLAND

Alright forest fishers, that cool weather we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. This time of year is when our area really shines. The backdrop view of all the changing colors is worth a fishing trip alone.

Speckled perch are the target species for most of us this winter. The great thing about “speck” fishing is, you still catch all the other species as a bi-catch. Tiny jigs and/or live minnows will be the only baits you need. To locate productive areas, boaters troll multiple rods along underwater “ledges”. Ten feet is a good starting depth on lakes. A fish finder helps mark your depth, find schools that aren’t actively feeding, and tell you whether they are closer to the bottom, or suspended up higher. Once you’ve found them, you can slow down and vertical jig. Tip: Lightly bumping your rod helps trigger strikes.

The Ocklawaha River is known for it’s winter fishing, but Lake Bryant also produced good stringers of specks and sunshine bass last year. I fished Bryant in the beginning of November, and was surprised when I ended up catching channel cats on pink/chartreuse jigs. Make sure to bring a landing net, because big fish will bend small hooks out easily once boat-side.

Shore-side fishers usually focus on the dams at Rodman and Moss Bluff during winter. Both are great for families and both hold big fish in a small area. Use live worms on the bottom for cats and panfish, and minnows under a bobber for specks and bass. Note: The new fence at Moss Bluff’s spillway is a couple feet higher than the last one.

On those nasty cold days, just remember that the big ones bite when the little ones don’t. So hang in there when the fishing’s tough. A day can go from “slow to pro” when you least expect it.