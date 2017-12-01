Changes in Attitude

by Capt. Terry Fisher

December marks the beginning of winter for fishing. The tide levels become much lower than those of previous months, restricting access to many areas along the Gulf of Mexico. Notwithstanding the fact that the past two Decembers have been very warm and pleasant, signs of winter are all around us in the manner of northern winds, cooler water temperatures, fish migrating southward and inward. This year they arrived in good numbers during November, marking the time for a ‘Change In Attitude’ and a ‘Change In Strategy’, both offshore and inshore.

Water temperature will determine bait availability inshore and offshore. So long as the water temperatures remain mild, baitfish will remain inshore and the spanish mackerel will be around. When water temperatures get too cool, the mackerel will follow the baitfish offshore. Likewise, water temps will determine locations of Porgy’s, Grunts, Grouper, Amberjack and Mangrove Snappers. As the water temperature drops, these fish may be found closer to the outer islands.

Sheepshead are the ‘real’ story for inshore, now through February. Large numbers will move in from the Gulf for their annual spawn. They will be around ‘deserted’ piles, under docks in canals, passes and mangroves. My strategy for catching these is to anchor up and chum with ‘chopped’ up shrimps. Scrapping off the barnacles on the piles will also get these fish excited (that is why they are holding there). Use light spinning rods and reels with 10 to 20lb line test. Attach a 30lb. Fluorocarbon leader with a #1 or #2 hook. I prefer to use small shrimp for bait (that is why I ‘chum’ with shrimp, so as to ‘match the hatch’). Some anglers prefer to use ‘Fiddler’ Crabs. They are often referred to as ‘Sheepshead Candy’. They are found crawling along mangrove roots, making them natural bait for Sheepshead.

Sheepshead have a reputation of being hard to catch. That is far from the truth when they are feeding (all fish are hard to catch when they are not feeding)! The bite is usually a soft tug. That is when one sets the hook. If the bite is rapid and hard, it is usually small Mangrove Snapper. Sheepshead will feed in spurts for a period of time. The big ones will eat for a while, then the smaller ones will eat. When they are done, the smaller trash fish and little snappers will feed. I recommend changing locations when the other ‘trash’ fish bite(s) turn on!

