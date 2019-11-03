CRAB CAKES FOR TWO

2 cups packed fresh cooked blue crab

½ cup Panko breadcrumbs (more for dusting)

1 beaten egg

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

½ teaspoon dry mustard

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons chopped scallions (white & green)

¼ cup chopped parsley

salt & pepper to taste

Check crab for shell and cartilage. Very gently fold all ingredients with the crab. Scoop up about ½ a cup of crab mixture and form into cakes. Pat more Panko crumbs on both sides of cakes and chill for at least 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 450. Line a flat baking pan with the new non-stick aluminum foil, lightly butter it and place cakes on foil, not touching. Bake 15 to 20 minutes, until slightly browned and crispy. Serve with fresh lemon.

Crab cakes are like meatloaf. You can put just about anything in them that you like. Crab has such a delicate flavor that I prefer a light touch with seasoning.