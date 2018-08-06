CRUNCHY GREEN SALAD WITH SHRIMP AND CITRUS DRESSING

Serves 2

1 Garlic Clove

2 Tablespoons fresh Parsley

2 Tablespoons fresh Green Onions

1 Lemon, zested and juiced

1 Orange, zested, peeled and cut into segments

4 Tablespoons frozen Orange Juice Concentrate

3 Tablespoons Olive Oil

10 to 12 Shrimp, (largest available) peeled and deveined

Salt and Pepper

¼ Cup Garlic-Butter Croutons, coarsely crushed

¼ Cup roasted Pistachios, or Almonds, coarsely crushed

Salad Greens of your choice, I choose Spring Mix

¼ Cup shaved Parmesan Cheese

1 Tablespoon Red Wine Vinegar

1. Chop garlic, parsley and onions. Zest lemon and orange. Combine in medium bowl: garlic, parsley, onions, lemon zest, orange zest, 1 tablespoon oil, 2 tablespoons orange juice concentrate, 1 tablespoon lemon juice and a tablespoon of water. Add shrimp, set aside for about 30 minutes, mixing several times.

2. For dressing, mix 2 tablespoons olive oil, 2 tablespoons orange juice concentrate, 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar. Blend well. I put in a small bottle and gave it a good shake.

3. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. For ease of clean-up, line a flat, oven proof pan with foil. I use a broiler pan. Place shrimp on pan, including all the yummy marinate ingredients. Season with salt and pepper. Bake for 5 to 7 minutes.

While shrimp are cooking, place salad greens on plates and drizzle dressing over greens. Sprinkle crushed croutons, crushed nuts and Parmesan over greens. Place cooked shrimp (5 to 6 per plate) over greens and garnish with orange segments.