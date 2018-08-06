CRUNCHY GREEN SALAD WITH SHRIMP AND CITRUS DRESSING
Serves 2
1 Garlic Clove
2 Tablespoons fresh Parsley
2 Tablespoons fresh Green Onions
1 Lemon, zested and juiced
1 Orange, zested, peeled and cut into segments
4 Tablespoons frozen Orange Juice Concentrate
3 Tablespoons Olive Oil
10 to 12 Shrimp, (largest available) peeled and deveined
Salt and Pepper
¼ Cup Garlic-Butter Croutons, coarsely crushed
¼ Cup roasted Pistachios, or Almonds, coarsely crushed
Salad Greens of your choice, I choose Spring Mix
¼ Cup shaved Parmesan Cheese
1 Tablespoon Red Wine Vinegar
1. Chop garlic, parsley and onions. Zest lemon and orange. Combine in medium bowl: garlic, parsley, onions, lemon zest, orange zest, 1 tablespoon oil, 2 tablespoons orange juice concentrate, 1 tablespoon lemon juice and a tablespoon of water. Add shrimp, set aside for about 30 minutes, mixing several times.
2. For dressing, mix 2 tablespoons olive oil, 2 tablespoons orange juice concentrate, 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar. Blend well. I put in a small bottle and gave it a good shake.
3. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. For ease of clean-up, line a flat, oven proof pan with foil. I use a broiler pan. Place shrimp on pan, including all the yummy marinate ingredients. Season with salt and pepper. Bake for 5 to 7 minutes.
While shrimp are cooking, place salad greens on plates and drizzle dressing over greens. Sprinkle crushed croutons, crushed nuts and Parmesan over greens. Place cooked shrimp (5 to 6 per plate) over greens and garnish with orange segments.