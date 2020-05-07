Crunchy Grouper

GROUPER WITH CRUNCHY PANKO & SCALLIONS (Easy, Fast and Healthy)
INGREDIENTS: Grouper fillets or fish of your choice Salt and Pepper Lemon Softened Butter Minced Scallions Panko Crumbs Grated Parmesan
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Rinse and dry fish.
Liberally salt, and lightly pepper both sides of fish, and place in a low-sided oven-safe pan (sheet pan). Generously squeeze lemon over fish.
Let sit for a few minutes.
Spread butter over fish.
Sprinkle with minced scallions.
Blend Panko with Parmesan, about two parts crumbs, to one part cheese, and generously sprinkle over scallions.
Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, depending on thickness of fish. Fish is done when it flakes easily with fork.
Serve with green vegetable and starch of your choice. I chose asparagus and mashed potatoes.
Great dish for company (when we can invite guests to our homes again). You can prep just before your guests arrive, and place in oven a few minutes before you are ready to eat. Last week, I made this dish with sheepshead that Cary caught, and it was equally delicious!