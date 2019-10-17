CRYSTAL RIVER – October Fishing Report

As we approach the end of the year, the fishing has been great. The water temperature will begin to drop, and the fishing will heat up. This is one of my favorite times of the year to be on the water.

Redfish- The bite has been great and will continue to be. To have the best results, focus on the tides in your area and understand them. I have had most success about half way through the incoming tide all up to its completely high. When I’m targeting redfish, most days I really don’t have specific spots that I’m going to. All I do is look for all the variables good water flow, mullet and life. Live pinfish freelined or shrimp on a 1/8 oz. jog will always get results. Artificial, I like mirriodines or DOA Jerkbaits.

Trout- The bite has been good and will continue to get better with cooler water temps. When targeting trout, I like low water conditions at the beginning of the incoming tide or half way through the outgoing. I look for good broken bottom (grass with sandy potholes) along with hard bottom areas. A popping cork with a 1/16 oz. jig and a little jon will get good results, as far as color, every day is different. Switch them out until you get bites.

Snook- The bite has been good and targeting snook is knowing where they are, or where they are supposed to be. I like to fish for snook at the end of the high tide, or just as the tide begins to fall out. For bait, I look for good water flow while targeting them. A big live pinfish is always a good choice freelined. For artificial, I prefer a DOA Jerkbait moving fast right under the water.🇺🇸

Tight lines and fish hard

Capt. James Kerr

352-362-6893

Citrusfishingcharters.com