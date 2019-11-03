Crystal River – November Fishing Report

As we approach the end of the year, with cooler days and nights, we can look forward to some of the very best fishing on the Nature Coast. The bite has been great here in Crystal River with plenty of redfish, trout and snook. This is my favorite time of year to be on the water with some of the best fishing action.

Redfish The bite has been great and will continue. This time of year, if I’m using live bait, I keep pinfish and big shrimp on the skiff. Here lately, I’ve been catching most of my reds on shrimp on a 1/16 oz. jig tipped with a shrimp. I know using shrimp can be frustrating at times, with pinfish eating it in seconds, but sometimes it’s the best bait for reds. Just make sure you have plenty.

Trout The trout bite has been good. I plan most of my trout fishing on the falling tides. When drifting for trout on flats, I will drift for about 50 yards, and power pole down. I find by stopping, you can catch more, you are covering more area and thoroughly working it. I’m using a few rigs, popping corks with an 18 to 24-inch leader with a 1/16 oz jig tipped with a little job. I also love a slow sinking doa Jerkbait. I look for birds and bait out on the open flats to help me locate trout.

Snook I’ve been targeting snook with big pin fish freelined with a good circle hook. I use 30 to 50 leader. I like to fish them on high water falling. The season is open on our area till December 1st.

Tight lines

Capt. James Kerr

Citrusfishingcharters.com

352-362-6893