CRYSTAL RIVER

Happy New Year, and I hope everyone enjoyed the holidays and got out on the water.

As we continue into the cooler months here in Florida, the fishing is still great and there is plenty of action here on the Nature Coast.

This time of year, I slow everything down. Lately I’ve been targeting redfish in creeks and on the islands closer to shore. Like always, I’m looking for mullet and activity. This time of year, I will free-line shrimp, either on a long shank hook, or a 1/16th oz jig, if I’m using live bait. I work the areas that I’m fishing slowly, and like to do sight casting. As to the tide, I like the falling during the middle of the day with good sunlight. I also fish shorelines that run north to south. I have a lot of success in the cooler months on the north to south shorelines. They receive the most sunlight and warm faster.

Trout have been really good lately here in Crystal River. I like to target kelp beds and hardbottom areas that are shallow. Popping corks with lil jons and DOA jerkbaits are always my baits of choice. When locating trout, I look for the right water clarity and signs of bait.

While working trout areas, I work them slowly. If I find trout, I troll around the area I just fished, and start over. Trout fishing this time of year can be really amazing and result in lots of good action.

This time of year, especially after cold fronts, it’s always best to let the NE winds settle down, and I like to fish in the middle of the day after everything has warmed up.

I hope everyone has a good year and gets in plenty of catching.