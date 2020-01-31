Crystal River – February Fishing Report

Hope everyone has started the New Year off with a good start and with some fishing. Last month, we had a really good warm up and fishing was pretty awesome.

The cold fronts can make the fishing a little slower and challenging, and usually we have to fish around the fronts and make the best of it.

The cooler months can also be really good, fish are only doing a few things, and staying warm is one of them. When it’s cold, I usually don’t start until mid-morning, going into the afternoon just to let the water warm up.

I like to fish hard bottom areas that have a lot of sunlight on them. Once the water covers those areas, the fish will move in, seeking the warmer water. Also, I focus on shorelines the that run north and south, or any area that has the most sunlight.

Trout- The trout fishing has been pretty good, after a front goes through. When the blue bird skies set in, the bite can slow, but usually after a few days, the bite improves. Any bait that I’m using, we slow down the presentation, and work areas slowly. Look for the hard-bottom area or shallow flats. Also, when it’s cooler out, the trout tend to bunch up, so if you get one, stake out and work the area. Mirrordines and Jerk baits are go-to.

Redfish- Lately I’ve been using live shrimp on a 1/16 oz jig or free lining. I’ll also try to use smaller shrimp. The reds seem to prefer smaller ones this time of year. If we get a string of warmer weather, it can be some of the best red fishing this time of year. Look for mullet, and I’ll almost guarantee you will find reds. The best tide when it’s cold is usually the falling tide.

Also remember the new Trout regulations take effect this month. Check with FWC to find out the new regulations for your area.

Also I have open days if anyone is looking to fish here in Crystal River. Give me a shout to get out the water.

Until next month tight lines and fish hard.

Capt James Kerr

