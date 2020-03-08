Crystal River – March Fishing Report

Hello from Crystal River, and I hope everyone has been out fishing and enjoying the water.

March is a great time to be out fishing. With the warmer weather that’s fast approaching, it really fires up the fishing.

This time of year, the trout fishing is really good. With the warmer weather, the trout who moved into the creeks and the shallow water trying to stay warm, have moved out. When targeting them, I look for baitfish and hard bottom with rock grass. Also, I like to fish the lower tide; it seems to concentrate the fish. I’ll use hard baits mirrordines and jerk baits.

The reds have been awesome! While targeting them, I look for bait on the islands and creeks, and I like to fish the beginning of the incoming tide, and follow the tide to stay in shallow water. Another good tactic to catching reds, is sight fishing. I like a slower incoming tide, and really take my time trolling and looking for fish. It can be very productive. For tackle, I’ll use 1/16 jig tipped with a fresh live shrimp or even gulp a shrimp. Live pins are also a good bait.

Hope everyone has great month of fishing.

Capt. James Kerr

352-362-6893