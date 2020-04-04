CRYSTAL RIVER – April Fishing Report

I hope everyone is enjoying the warmer weather and the sunshine, I know we are here in Crystal River. The warmer water, combined with the good tides this time of the year, makes for some of the best fishing conditions. The transition from cooler months to the warmer months really fires up the fish.

Trout- The bite has been really good. I’ve been fishing the falling outgoing tide, especially if it’s in the late afternoon/evening. This time of year, they will move from all the creeks and shallow water to the deeper flats, but you can still get them inside as well. When I’m looking for them in the deeper water (4 to 8-foot range) I’ll look for kelp on the bottom. I’ll use 1/16 or 1/8 jig tipped with a Little John. Sometimes you have to throw a few different colors to see what they want. Pay attention to birds and bait. You can drift until you find some. Another technique I use once I find fish is, I’ll use my spot lock on my trolling motor to hold my position and thoroughly cover the area. Remember, there are new regulations with trout. It’s really been awesome releasing big trout to help sustain our fishery.

Reds- This time of year, the red fish bite is awesome. I really like to target bigger fish. I’ll start my days either early or late, paying attention to the tides. I like the beginning of the incoming, or the whole falling tide. If I have clients, pinfish are always a good bait. Free-lined with a good circle hook is best. Pay attention to the mullet; they will tell you where the reds are. For artificial, I’ll use DOA jerk baits or a mirriodine. Look for hard bottom areas with good water flow. Take your time when approaching the areas you are going to fish. I always troll up, or let the wind and tide take me in. You would be amazed at how many more fish you catch by taking a slower approach.

Snook are pretty much everywhere the reds are. Look for good moving water, bait, and areas where they can easily ambush their prey. A large pin fish is always a good selection. As far as artificial, there’s a wide selection that you can use. They like fast baits; it helps to get a reaction strike. I prefer a mirrordine with a steady retrieve. Up your leader size as well I would use nothing less than 40 lbs.

The Plantation on Crystal River is a great place to stay and relax. Come on down, book a room and go fishing.

Pete’s Pier in Crystal River is having its first annual King of the Bay fishing tournament May 8-9th. There’s going to be arts and crafts venders, live music, fishing venders and food trucks. Check them out at PetesPier.com

