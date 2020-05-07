CRYSTAL RIVER

Hello from Crystal River. I hope everyone is making the best of the past few weeks and staying healthy.

The fishing here has been great, and the fish are getting into their summertime patterns.

Fishing for reds has been awesome, and the bigger fish are starting to show up. When targeting them this time of year, I mostly use medium sized pinfish on a 3/0 Owner Circle hook with no less than a 30 lb. leader. Also, it’s always a good idea to keep some live shrimp on board; I’ve had days when all they will eat is shrimp. I’ll free-line the shrimp, or use a 1/8 jig. If using artificial, I’ll use a mirrordine.

In the warmer months when targeting reds, I’ll look for the mullet and work the schools. I’ll look for schools close to islands, and look way off islands as well. Sometimes it takes a little work, but I’ll pay attention to mullet that’s holding in one area. That’s where I’ll find the bigger fish. This time of year, I really like targeting the bigger reds and staying on them.

Trout can still be found in deeper waters (6 to 10 feet plus). I use either a 1/16 or 1/8 oz jig, tipped with a Little Jon, or sometimes a gulp. I’ll look for spotty bottom or kelp. If I find one fish, I’ll spot, lock and work the area, usually finding more trout.

Hope everyone gets out on the water and catches some good ones. Tight lines and stay safe and healthy.

Capt. James Kerr

352-362-6893

Citrusfishingcharters.com