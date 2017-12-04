CRYSTAL RIVER

HOLIDAY GIFTS

December can have many different faces, depending on the weather that shows up. but it is always a fun time to be on the water. A warm December can keep the trout out on the gulf side grass flats and the redfish on the outer islands, while a cold winter can have the spring fed rivers packed with trout and reds. The determining factor of course, will be the water temperature, and 65 degrees seems to be the line that will send the fish towards warmer waters. That being said, the best areas historically have been the oyster bars and sand bars near the mouth of the Crystal River and near the warm water discharge from the Crystal River power plant. Try looking for redfish scattered around the edges of the bars with gold spoons and soft plastic jigs and the trout won’t be far away, typically hanging in the holes between the oyster bars, with live shrimp being one of the best options to tempt lethargic cold water fish.

On the offshore front, expect the gag grouper to continue to bite well as the season begins to come to a close, but as the water cools down, the sheepshead will start to show up on many of those same rocks that hold gags in 25 to 50 feet of water. Fresh shrimp and fiddler crabs will tempt the most wary sheepshead and these fish make great table fare as well. Every year, as fishermen in this state, we are left to wonder when “winter” is going to show up, but some attention to detail can keep you on the fish into the holidays.