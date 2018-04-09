CRYSTAL RIVER April Fishing Report

As we look forward to April, we can only hope that the weather will begin to smooth out so that the fish can begin to move into their traditional spring hotspots. Expect the trout to once again push out onto the flats as the water temps reach 72 degrees and the redfish will set up shop on the outside islands south of Mangrove Point. This time of year, the brown kelp grass can be the major key to finding solid aggregations of quality trout, with coffee colored jig tails being the top producing bait. Triple tail and cobia should push onto the near-shore flats along with the usual sharks and herds of lady fish.

Snook will show up in droves, as the water heats up with pinfish and finger mullet getting the most consistent bites from the big fish. Heavy tackle is a must to land the biggest of the line-siders who call Crystal River home, and expect that when you find a school of snook, there will be some sort of nasty structure nearby for them to break you off on. Oyster bars and rocky points can be great areas to look for snook, and when you find them, be cautious not to spook them by getting too close. As the weather begins to get more consistent, and the water temps heat up, so will the inshore bite.