Crystal River

Cobia Fever!

Cobia season is upon us, and for many anglers, this highly prized game fish is one of the most fun fish to catch, along with making delicious table faire. Because of the cobia’s migratory nature, it can be a difficult fish to track down in the expanse of the open gulf, but here are a few tricks that can help you be more successful in your hunt for the brown bomber. To consistently catch cobia, you have to understand in what areas to start your search. Rocky areas or deep holes can be great places to set up, and put out some frozen chum blocks to help draw them in. Live pinfish and crabs are some of the best baits and for tackle, an 8000-size spinning reel, loaded with 50lb braid and 60lb fluorocarbon leader. Put out a spread of baits, covering the water column from the surface to the bottom. Once you get hooked up, of course you can expect a powerful battle and don’t forget to have a pitch-bait rod ready to go, as many times, there are other fish following the hooked one during the fight.