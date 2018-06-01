Dad’s Old Tackle Box

by Dick Braun

Part 1:

F.A.T.C. Florida Antiques Tackle Collectors will be holding a show in Punta Gorda at the Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel & Suites, Hurricane Charles Conference Room. Open to the public for viewing Friday 8 June from 10 am – 4 pm and Saturday 9 June 9 am – 4 pm. Admittance is $3 per person, children under the age of 13 are free.

Bring in your old tackle for a free appraisal and get a free entrance into the show. See old Tackle from the late 1800’s & early 1900’s to the 1950’s; lures, reels, rods, and assorted other Vintage Fishing Equipment

If you can’t attend the show continue to read part 2.

Part 2:

Finding what you might have at home and using the computer to look it up.

A. Google search – open a Google window, start your search with a simple word (Name of the item if possible), add the word Lure, Reel, or Rod in order to limit the search parameters.

B. Face Book – There are all kinds of help groups on Face Book. In the search block again type a name if you have one and hit search. A help list will show up, some are public groups and some are closed groups that require you to join. If it has anything to do with fishing it’s on Facebook.

C. EBay – Start in the search block, type the name you are looking for and always add the word lure, reel, or rod and hit search. Let it load and then go to the upper left side of the screen, pull the page down and look for the word “Sold”, click on it. Then proceed to the upper right side of the screen and look for the phrase “Recent First” hover your mouse over that and a drop down box will open, look for and click on “highest first” and then compare apples to apples and you will find the approximate value of the item your looking for.

Hope this all helped, until next time!