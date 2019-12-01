December Page #1

Fa-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la, and Merry Christmas. If you don’t celebrate Christmas, we wish you Happy Holidays of your choice, and hope that you enjoy the holidays with loving friends and family. I love December, and everything about Christmas; the decorations, the music, the gifts, the parties and especially the food. Christmas 2018 was a bit unusual, in that we had a flood. We live on the Suwannee, and last December, we were living in the Suwannee. Not to worry, our house is on stilts and we have boats. No chance of a repeat flood this year. South Georgia and North Florida have not had a lot of rain and the Suwannee is very low, and clear. (Perfect for sight fishing at night?)

This month’s recipe Bucatini with Shrimp in a Tomato Pan Sauce on page 15, is tummy warming and very festive, with white pasta, red tomatoes and green spinach. Sommer, our daughter, and Cary ate every bite.

See page 5 for Kevin McCarthy’s three new publications, available at Amazon. Kevin is a very prolific writer and has been writing Page 3 for us since we began. Send him a note, and let him know how much he is appreciated.

When you pick up your FREE Coastal Angler, please thank the business who generously shares space for our magazine display. Also, since this magazine is FREE, without our advertising partners, there would be no revenue to pay for production, printing and distribution. Without our knowledgeable writers, you wouldn’t have these wonderful articles and forecasts. Without Cary, our designer Kathleen and me, there would be no magazine, and no need for writers, advertisers or distribution locations. Without the hard work of the folks at our corp. office, and printer, there would be no FREE magazine. Without Fed Ex, this FREE magazine would not travel from the printer in Kentucky to Florida. Without Cary, Rosa and me, 10,000 magazines would not get to the distribution sites in our eight-county market. Without Kristi, we would not have an online presence. It takes many people, working many hours to put this FREE magazine into your hands.

Again, we wish you the Merriest Christmas and Happiest Holiday Season ever!