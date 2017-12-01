Family Fishing Fun

by Rick Bennett

When I take my family camping, we usually end up fishing! The two activities just seem to go together. Most of my fishing is done in salt water, but many of the places where we camp, lend themselves more readily to freshwater fishing. There is something very satisfying about having a fish fry outdoors with fish that were just caught that day by the same group of people that are eating them. One skill that I have learned; that has facilitated this experience on several occasions, is set lining for fresh water catfish. It is straight forward, fun, and effective. It can be a group effort in which people of all ages can participate. Basically, it involves tying a baited hook and line to a tree branch and coming back later to check it for any fish that may have been hooked. The bait that I prefer is chicken livers, bought at nearly any grocery store.

Set lining can be the main purpose of an outing, or can simply be one added part of a canoe trip, camping trip, or hunting trip. My sons and I have gone on an annual archery hunting and camping trip with friends on the banks of the Apalachicola River for several years, but have never failed to catch catfish on set lines. Heavy line is a good idea, so that a large fish does not just break your set up and get away. I usually use 50# test monofilament and a 1/0 or 2/0 Circle hook. A split shot or small weight is added so that the bait will sink. When setting the line, it is a good idea to gauge the depth of the water and set the length of line so that the bait rests just above the bottom. State law requires each line to be marked clearly with the name and address of the fisherman who set it. I am always careful to know exactly how many lines have been set, so that none are left to hook fish wastefully or to litter the bank. A piece of brightly colored survey ribbon tied to a branch near the line can save you a lot of time searching when you return.

Mostly what is caught is one of the freshwater catfish varieties or softshell turtles. My family enjoys eating both. Most people are familiar with eating freshwater catfish, but many are unfamiliar with eating soft shell turtle. It is a favorite food of many long time Florida residents, and a real delicacy. I will admit that they can be difficult to clean if you are not accustomed to the task, but in my opinion, turtles are delicious when fried and well worth the effort!

Set lining is a great supplement to a more traditional fishing trip with rods and reels. It has provided my family with fresh fish many times when I would have been serving my kids canned chili for dinner if I had not taken the time to branch out into this often-overlooked facet of fishing.

