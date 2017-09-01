Family Fishing Fun

by Rick Bennett

I have lived and fished in Manatee County my entire life. After decades of fishing the same spots, using the same methods, with predictable results, fishing had become routine. But that all changed when I became a father and fishing became an adventure again. The challenge was new, with added dimensions, like keeping lines untangled, remembering the sunscreen, and making sure the food didn’t run out. However, my increased effort was generously rewarded with an increased appreciation of the experience. A hooked ladyfish, formerly an unwelcome annoyance, was enjoyed, photographed, and excitedly talked about for days afterward by my children. A keeper snook was a treasure almost beyond belief, worthy of immortalizing the area where it was caught with exciting names, like “tarpon hole,” “the sheepshead dock,” or the “palmetto snook light,” to be forever remembered from that day forward. An entire world of new first experiences began: first fish, first redfish, first keeper snook, first mullet in a cast net. This gave way to detailed and carefully ranked accomplishments, eagerly compared as proof of skill and blessing. Who caught the biggest of each species? Who caught the most? Who put more keepers in the cooler? Who tied his or her own knots? Whose particular strategy paid off? My oldest son still ribs me about the time when I failed to succeed with a fish that hit three times, and then, while I was rebaiting my hook, he caught and landed the 30-inch snook that had caused all the commotion.

Taking my kids fishing has not only breathed new life into the sport for me, it has also been a great parenting tool. When I wanted to drive home the need for my son to obey me right away, the first time, I once returned to the dock and put the boat on the trailer 10 minutes into a fishing trip after he disobeyed me. His attitude changed immediately.

I have also noticed that many life issues come up while fishing. The hours spent working together to catch fish create opportunities to discuss questions and concerns. Integrity is no longer a theory when an oversized snook is landed. Responsibility is more than a buzz word when navigating a boat around channel markers at night. Math and attention to detail seem more relevant when I ask how much oil was mixed with five gallons of gas. Consequences of lack of planning and respect for authority are tested when state law enforcement asks to count your life jackets. On our boat, the limits of competition and joking have been learned in favor of consideration and mutual respect.

Fish are no respecters of men, and they bite when, where, and what they choose. No matter who you are, your efforts will be shown for what they are: if you tie your knot so that the hook comes off, that fish will get away. Not everyone gets a trophy. Like life, you can do everything right and not succeed, but with intelligent persistence your chances go up dramatically. There is certainly an element of luck to life, but, as my grandfather was fond of saying, “The harder I work, the luckier I get!” It’s fun to take kids fishing, but I don’t think that fishing is the best part.

Rick Bennett Broker/ Bennett Realty Services LLC. (941)962-0517