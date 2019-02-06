February Page #1

As I thought might happen, we did get a Christmas/New Year flood, our first holiday flood in our 18 years living on (in?) the Suwannee. See page 11 for “Fun in the Flood”.

We have three new advertising partners this month. See page 2 for a gorgeous house for sale on the Withlacoochee River, offered by Gitta Barth with Coldwell Banker. (I want this house!) Do you want to put some beef into your freezer? Contact Anne at Evergreen Beef. See page 6. New boat repair shop in Old Town, Total Boat Care, at the intersection of SR 349 and US 19/98. See page 8.

Real men do eat quiche; just fill it with lots of seafood. See page 2 for my simple quiche recipe. Quiche is one of those wonderful creations that you can change by adding different meats, vegetables and seasonings, and you just about can’t go wrong. My main problem is that I want to put in so much that it overflows. I started with a recipe that I found in my old cookbook, Treasured Recipes, compiled by the Chiefland United Methodist Women.

See page 9 for Late Winter Redfishing on the Fly with Doug Florence. I think the title tells it all!

Cold weather fishing can be a challenge, but if anyone can help you meet that challenge, it is our guides. Look through the magazine and you will see forecasts for the Gulf Coast, from Keaton Beach, to Homosassa. On the Atlantic side, we have two forecasts and one in the middle of the state. Call them. You won’t be sorry. Be sure to send me pictures of your catch.

As I write in late January, we really haven’t had much winter, and that scares me. February and into March, might make up for our mild December and January.