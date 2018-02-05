February Page #1

Baby, it’s cold outside, and getting colder; but I’m not going to complain too much. God might grab me up while I sleep and drop me in Michigan, and then I would have cold to complain about. Ice fishing anyone?

This month’s recipe on page 2, is a fast and easy dish, perfect for a cold February night. I just put together some shrimp and fish with what I had on hand, served it over rice and it turned out pretty good. I’ll call it Shrimp and Fish with Tomatoes Over Rice.

We have two new advertising partners, Capt. Jason Lowe, fishing guide in Cedar Key; see page 11. Also on page 11, Barn Kits Express, located in Cross City. Making an encore appearance, B&B Marine in Lake City. He has some great buys on used boats. See page 16.

We have a new writer for our HORSESHOE BEACH. See page 7 for Captain Brett Selph’s forecast. Give him a call or send him an email and let him know that he is appreciated. All of our writers would love to hear from you. They are busy folks and take time out of their lives to write for us each month.

When you visit our advertising partners, be sure to thank them. If not for their financial investment, there would be no Coastal Angler, for you to read. (What a terrifying thought!) Do you sell a product or offer a service that you want everyone to know about? We distribute 11,000 copies to eight counties. Call me. Don’t forget to thank the business where you picked up this awesome FREE magazine. Let them know how much you appreciate their sharing a little bit of their space for our display. See page 20 for our list of distribution locations.

Please send me your fishing photos, or any photos of you and your kids enjoying the outdoors.

STAY WARM!