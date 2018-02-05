FISHING THE NATURE COAST FLATS

Hey everyone, I hope everyone is surviving the cold this winter. As I write, it’s currently 29 degrees, and some parts of Florida are expecting snow.

So down to business, the reds have pretty much moved to the creeks out here. The best time to target them is low tide when you can target them in areas that still hold water. Please be careful though, this time of year low tides, are extra low.

Sheepshead are in full force and can be found near drop-offs and structure in about 25 feet of water. My clients have even caught a few around the keys. I’ve been using a simple bottom rig with a half-ounce egg weight and a 6 to 8-inch leader with a 4/0 circle hook, baited with shrimp.

This winter, my clients have been slaying the flounder and what we call “gator trout”; Snake Key has held a lot of both. In this cold, action baits have really slowed down, so I start having everyone jig the bottom with live shrimp, or 3 inch gulp.

When targeting flounder, one thing I always do is, with every cast, move over a few feet, and keep that up until the bottom grabs back. Flounder may not be the best fighting fish out there; they are however, one great eating fish.

Well, I hope this information helps y’all out. Stay warm and stay safe out there.

Hope to see y’all on the water.

Capt. Jason Clark

In The Slot Fishing

Capt.jasonclark@gmail.com

352-639-3209