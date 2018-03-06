FISHING THE NATURE COAST FLATS 

Hey everyone; the fish are moving again and it is my favorite time of the year. The temperature is on the rise, and the tides are finally getting back to normal. I’m sure a lot of you have let your boat sit during the winter months, and here’s a few things to check before hitting the water. Check your trailer tires and trailer connections and run some fresh water through your motor and make sure it fires up. I would also recommend fresh fuel.
Once you get on the water, it’s a good idea to remember that you skin probably hasn’t seen the sun in a few months, so sun protection is a must. I would recommend checking out G.fin Fishing at www.gfinfishing.com. They have some great gear and they are a Gainesville local company!
So anyway, down to business. With the water temperature on the rise, the fish have started positioning at the mouths of the creeks and rivers, especially those that have oyster beds in the area. I have had a lot of redfish activity lately just from fishing those areas. I would recommend using a popping cork with live shrimp, with a leader tied just long enough to be off the bottom. This technique will help you avoid getting snagged on structure.
I hope this info helps you out. Stay safe out there and can’t wait to see you on the water.
Capt. Jason Clark
In The Slot Fishing
