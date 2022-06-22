Freak On The Beach By Marco

As Yogi Berra said, “It ain’t over til it’s over,” and it ain’t over. I’ll let you know why.

I was going to write this article to tell you the pompano have left. I was going to tell you how sad I was that I thought the season was coming to an end. After a few sporadic days, the pompano showed up big.

Don’t ever argue about how big a sand flea is. Lately, going up to Flagler Beach and taking sand fleas has been okay, but we’ve been getting small sand fleas. Guess what? They work great!

Even the bait shops have small sand fleas right now, and they keep getting told off because of that. Well, that’s not right, as the pictures in this article will show you. Ya, mon!

Just like that, the tide turns and the rod is bent big-time. I’ve lost a few nice big hits in the last few days, so it was nice that everything stayed on the hook today; 16- 18- and 20-inch pompano­­—it’s as nice as you get.

It just so happens my friends and neighbors were all on the beach, and the kids had a ball, especially the young ones. The excitement of the catch, touching the fish, playing with the sand fleas: If that doesn’t make you feel good, I don’t know what will.

For me it’s fishing, dogs, and kids. Not necessarily in that order.

The pompano are sticking around. The first pompano to come in today was a monster that bent the rod in half, and the fish was ready to bomba. After a few zags, some major runs, and a couple of prayers, the big one showed up on the beach. At just that moment the other two lines went off, and I can see they crossed.

I had fish on both of those lines. After landing the first fish I started taking apart the twisted lines with a fish on both! No easy task, it took a few minutes. I got the lines untangled and reeled in both fish. Amen!

My wife Sophie, who has a French background from a little island called Mauritius, insisted on French fish soup, so that’s what it will be.

The reggae music is starting, Shaggy says, “You is the bun and me is the cheese,” and, if we can fit them all, these big fish and me are heading directly to the smoker.

— Marcopompano@gmail.com | Surf Fishing Guide | (386) 212-4838