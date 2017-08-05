FWC SUWANNEE RIVER RIDE-ALONG

Over the 4th of July week end, Cary had the pleasure of a Suwannee River Ride-Along, with Officer Travis Cooper and Investigator Terrynce Bing, of FWC. Fortunately, his ride was uneventful. He observed several safety inspections and they slowly cruised the crowded sand bar, a location of occasional negative activity. Officer Cooper would like to remind you to be sure to have all your required safety equipment in good working order, and to wear a personal flotation device. Also, the law states that children under the age of six MUST wear a well-fitting life vest when on a vessel less than 26 feet in length. He also wants to stress the importance of a Designated Driver. We thank you Officer Cooper, and Investigator Bing, for all you do to try to keep us safe, as we enjoy our Florida Waterways.