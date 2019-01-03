GROUPER CHEEKS AND SHRIMP, WITH AN HERB AND TOMATO SOUR CREAM SAUCE OVER ANGEL HAIR PASTA

Jumbo Shrimp, shelled and deveined (6 or 8 for 2 servings) Grouper Cheeks (6 or 8 for 2 servings) or Grouper cut into small pieces. Flour for coating Salt and Pepper Butter or Oil (about 6 Tsp. divided for 2 servings) Parsley chopped (about a handful for 2 servings) Chives or Green Onions chopped (about 2 Tsp. for 2 servings) Fresh Basil (about 2 lg. leaves for 2 serving) Tomatoes roughly chopped (about ½ cup for 2 servings)

(I chose grape tomatoes.) Sour Cream (about 1/3 cup for 2 servings) Hot Pasta, your choice, for 2 servings. I chose angel hair.

Melt a couple tablespoons butter or oil in large skillet over medium heat.

Season seafood with salt and pepper, and dust with flour.

Place into hot skillet, and cook about three minutes on each side, until lightly browned, adding more butter or oil as pan gets dry. Remove from skillet. Place on plates, and keep warm in oven at about 200 degrees.

Add remainder of butter or oil to skillet and add chives or green onions, parsley and tomatoes.

Cook about 3 minutes, until tomatoes are slightly softened.

Add sour cream and cook about 2 minutes, stirring constantly and scraping pan for all the delicious crispy bits!

Add salt and pepper to taste. Remove plates from oven, add hot pasta to hot plates and serve sour cream sauce over pasta.

A yummy, yummy seafood dish for a chilly January night, served with a green vegetable of your choice. Sause would also be delicious with chicken.