The heat is officially back!

by: Eric Henson

But, if you are in the right place at the right time the fishing is hot as well. This month I wanted to focus on preparation. One of the key factors that will make you successful at kayak fishing is being well organized. You have limited space on a kayak so you have to try to use every square inch to your advantage. Having a game plan ahead of time will help you decide what to bring and what to leave behind. I like to check the tides and weather where I’m thinking about fishing.

For weather, I generally like to pick an area where I know the land is going to knock down the wind a bit in the direction I plan to fish. Then look at the tides to see what time I want to be at that specific area. Once I’ve got that figured out, I start preparing my gear at home to ensure a successful trip on the water. Try to only bring out with you what you know for sure that you will be using. It’s so easy to say “well maybe I’ll use this and this” but then your yak is so full that you can’t even find the gear you really need. Some of the things I always bring are a PFD “personal floatation devise”, whistle, paddle with leash, anchor system, rods, limited tackle, and a small cooler. Start with the two things you MUST have on your kayak: a whistle and a PFD for your safety and to abide by coast guard regulations. Next a paddle with a paddle leash connected to your yak is super important because trust me you don’t EVER want to lose your paddle. And it can happen when your busy catching fish. I usually use an anchor stick unless fishing in 5 ft. or deeper water. Then, I switch up to the ole trusty “cheap” 20 + ft. retractable dog leash with grapnel anchor attached to the end of leash. It really helps prevent a mess of anchor line that gets caught on everything in your kayak. If you are new to kayak fishing I suggest only one rod. It only takes a couple of minutes to change a lure. For tackle, one water proof box is plenty enough for a day of fishing. It will not only keep your tackle dry but also serves as dry storage for your telephone. Then last but not least is a small cooler for cool drinks and snacks. The most important thing about this time of year is staying safe and hydrated while having a great time on the water. Be courteous of your fellow anglers and always keep an eye out for other boaters. Tight Lines and Tight Knots to all! :)

Eric Henson is the owner of Casting Kayaks LLC. a guided kayak fishing company out of Sarasota Florida. He specializes in inshore light tackle or fly fishing from Tampa Bay to Charlotte Harbor. To book a guided fishing trip with Eric check out his website www.CastingKayaks.com or give him a call at 941-504-1349