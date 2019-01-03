HOMOSASSA

WOW, another great year is behind us, and “WOW”, what an unbelievable grouper season we just finished. As you all know, it’s the winter time and between the weather and the conditions, fishing can be a bit challenging. There is still some great fishing to be had, and many opportunities are just a close ride from the boat ramp.

Our area is unique, as opposed to other parts of the state; having several fresh water springs feeding our rivers leading to the gulf, is a “reel” treat. If the conditions don’t allow you to venture on the outside, the rivers can save a day on the water. The warm flowing spring water is a constant 72 degrees, and when the gulf water temperature drops in the low 60’s and cooler, many inshore species will run towards the warm head waters, looking for comfort. Trout, red fish, black drum, sheepshead, mangrove snapper, snook, lady fish and jacks, will venture all the way in to the fresh water, and many of these species can be caught in one day. Target the various rocky points, boat docks, and any sharp drop-off in the river, for a mixed-day’s catch.

In between cold fronts, and on days when it’s favorable to run offshore, it’s time to tackle some sheepshead. Sheepshead are hard fighters, excellent table fair, and during these winter months, are my number one choice for dependable action. Rock piles, ledges, wrecks, and basically any type of structure that gag grouper prefer, the sheepshead will be there too. Live shrimp, or small pieces of shrimp on a knocker rig, is all that’s needed for success, but be prepared to lose a few; the hook set timing takes a bit of practice. Keep in mind, they are spawning, so take a couple home for a meal or two, and release the others to keep our future stock strong.

Red fish will not only be in the rivers, but also deep in the back country. I really enjoy this time of year, sight fishing them, and a shallow draft skiff is a must. When the tide drops out, especially after a hard NE cold front, poling the flats can be exciting. The water is going to be low, but exceptionally clear, and you can learn so much about the vast bottom terrain. Look for red fish to be in small depressions, and on the leeward side of an island. A properly presented free-lined live shrimp or MirrOlure lil’ John rigged weed less, will work fantastically well.

Depending on the water temperature and the number of cold fronts, the trout action can be fantastic on the near- shore oyster bars, and rock flats on the incoming tide. The hard bottom holds heat, and as the tide rises, the trout will move in from the deeper adjacent drop-offs, and basically, soak up the heat. This is where a slow suspending plug like a MirrOlure MirrODine or glow DOA cal jerk bait, will really produce. A slow subtle twitch is the retrieve, and on many occasions, these fish can be sight-fished as well. Good Fishing!