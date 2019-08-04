Homosassa July Fishing Report

Gather the family and friends, and get ready to cool off from the summer heat. July 1stis the opening of scallop season, and the grass flats off Crystal River/Homosassa will be hosting hundreds of anxious scallopers, ready for the 2019 season. Our vast area of crystal-clear grass flats between the two rivers, is a haven for these tasty bivalves. Excellent starting locations are generally Gomez rocks off Crystal River, and the flats just west of St. Martins Keys, off Homosassa. Simple snorkeling gear, a dive flag and a saltwater fishing license (for those16 and older) is all that’s needed to harvest them. Check the current regulations and bag limits to ensure a fun day on the water.

This is the time of year red fishing really excels and large schools can be targeted. Concentrate your efforts on the outer mangrove keys and spoil islands. The last couple hours of the incoming tide are hard to beat, and remember a stealthy approach helps with success. Push pole or trolling motor up to a likely spot, anchor down and position yourself up-tide. Locate points with a hard lime stone bottom and plenty of mullet activity. Free line a live pinfish, or for a sure hook up, try a fresh piece of cut mullet, or my favorite, cut lizard fish (yes try it, it works great). For those who prefer artificials, a 1/4oz gold spoon or a DOA C.A.L. jerk bait in the glow or new penny color rigged weed less is ideal for casting along the rocky structure. Also, with our snook population doing so well, you’ll be very likely to encounter some of them on the same points you’re targeting your red fish.

It’s time to go deep for the trout and head West to target the grass patches. I suggest beginning in at least 10 feet of water. A glow, or motor oil colored D.O.A. shad tail jig rigged on a 1/8oz chartreuse jig head is a very simple and effective set up. However, if the bite slows, scented baits such as a new penny gulp shrimp or MirrOlure Lil’ John in the bourbon color will help get an extra bite or two. Also, keep in mind, on the slick calm days when there’s not a ripple on the water; a jig and clacking cork rig will call the trout off the bottom. Flounder, black sea bass, Spanish mackerel, cobia and the list goes on… are all possibilities on any given day.

For the offshore fans, there’s still a little time to tackle some red snapper. The season has been going quite well stating in 60 feet on out, as well as the grouper. More and more red grouper are being caught, and this is great to see, due to the hard hit areas of the red tide a couple years ago.

As always, feel free to contact me with any other questions about the area. Good fishing!