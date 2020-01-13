HOMOSASSA

Another new year is beginning, and I want to start by wishing anglers some great upcoming days on the water. With the winter season in full swing, one of the most dependable species, sheepshead, is taking residence on a variety of structures. These fish will be a main target for the next couple months and are a good fighting fish with the benefit of fantastic table faire, to get us through the winter. Concentrate your efforts on rock piles, wrecks, channel markers and ledges. Also, for the offshore anglers, give some of your deeper grouper locations a try. You may be surprised with the abundance of sheepshead on the offshore structures. A live shrimp is a great bait choice, and a simple knocker rig with a #2 hook, will keep the rods bent.

Water temperature plays a big role when the inshore species feed this time of year. The spring-fed rivers are a safe haven for a variety of species. Trout, red fish, black drum, snook, tarpon and mangrove snapper can be found in easy reaches from the springs head waters. Have an assortment of jigs, slowly suspending plugs, and live shrimp to cover the entire basis.

While there’s plenty of action in the rivers, the backcountry creeks, oyster bars and shallow rock flats will be holding good concentrations of fish as well. For the shallow water enthusiast, keep in mind, the dark hard bottom holds the heat,and particularly trout, key in on these structures. Trout can be seen schooling on many occasions, and a glow colored DOA jerk bait, Yo-zuri 3D minnow or MirrOlure Mirrodine can be deadly. Use a subtle twitch, twitch, pause, retrieve. It is quite exciting sight-fishing, to see a school of trout.

Reaching the red fish in the backcountry creeks can be tough this time of year, due to the extremely low tide conditions. If you have a tunnel hull or shallow running skiff, take advantage of the tides to plan your trip. Leave a little later in the day, and allow the sun to warm the water a degree or two. This can make the difference between a successful, or unsuccessful trip. Also, if possible, try to target the leeward side of an island. Many times, red fish can be seen “sunning” themselves over the rocks in the calm water; a properly presented live shrimp will usually result in a hook up.