HOMOSASSA – April Fishing Report

Mixed bag opportunities are plentiful here off Citrus County, for the month of April. This is month is one of our prime months for fishing, and just about every species we have to offer is a possibility. From trout, to red fish, to mackerel, to tripletail, to cobia, etc. It’s time to go fishing!

Cobia will be making an appearance as April comes around. Keep and eye out when cruising the flats, and running by channel markers. I always like to have a stout spinning rod accessible, rigged with a large soft plastic jerk bait for when a cobia is seen. Lead the cobia by a couple feet, and began aggressively twitching the bait. Be ready for the strike; this is sight fishing at its finest.

Large “gator” trout can be found on the shallow hard bottom areas, near shore rock piles, and spoil islands. For targeting the shallow locations such as rock flats and oyster bars, I have great success with DOA soft plastic glow colored jerks baits, deadly combo shrimp cork rigs and MirrOlure MirrOdines. The near-shore rock piles between Homosassa and Crystal River in 5 to 8 feet of water, will be holding schools of trout as well. 1/8th oz jig heads rigged with MirrOlure Lil’ Johns and DOA cal shad tail soft plastics are a recipe for success. Fish around the rock piles, and any cast could bring trout, sea bass, flounder, grouper, etc. It’s really fun fishing.

Red fish can be scattered form the outside points, to the backcountry. It’s best to cover some water until you start seeing fish, as opposed to anchoring up and point fishing. Once the fish are located, there will be more around, and you‘ll likely be in the zone. Spoons, jerk baits and select sized live shrimp will keep the rod bent. Also, be ready for a snook or two! They are on the same points as the red fish, and pretty much prefer the same baits. The season is still open, so have your snook stamp, and try to find that slot fish.

King fish will be migrating through the area as well. While offshore, troll Yo-zuri crystal minnows or mag minnows rigged with a foot of wire leader around your favorite offshore grouper locations. Watch for skyrocketing kings, and you’ll know you’re in the right area, and while you’re offshore, bring plenty of shrimp to drop down on the rock piles. Grunts, hog fish and mangrove snapper will keep you busy all day long.

For the tournament anglers, The King of the River tournament out of Pete’s Pier Marina will be May 8th and 9th. For further information, please contact Pete’s Pier.