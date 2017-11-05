HOMOSASSA November Fishing Report

You have to love the fall time of year! The cooler waters have made the inshore species more active, and for the offshore fans, the gag grouper are an easy reach away. The first really aggressive cold fronts usually arrive in November, and especially on the blue bird days after the cold front, it’s time to troll up some grouper.

Over all my years of fishing, November has always been my absolute favorite month to target grouper. The majority of the 20lb plus fish I’ve caught have usually been taken the week of Thanksgiving, and the ever-reliable bright orange colored plug, usually gets the job done. Rocks and ledges from 10 to 30 feet, are the depths to concentrate your efforts. If you don’t have a bunch of productive grouper honey holes, put the sun at your back and begin trolling over the dark bottom patches. When the rod goes off, mark the location, and you’ll be rewarded with a new grouper spot.

The speckled trout fishing has been fantastic since October, and I expect it to continue right through the holidays. Shallow hard-bottom areas with good stands of kelp grass, are holding the fish. Long drifts with jig and cork rigs, like the DOA deadly combos, are a simple and very effective way to capitalize on the trout action.

The snook are migrating into our spring-fed rivers to seek comfort for the upcoming winter, and can be targeted with success. Boat docks and rocky points are likely spots and many fish may be holding on one location. I always prefer an outgoing tide and a MirrOlure MirrOdine, attached to a 30lb fluorocarbon leader. Don’t be surprised to catch red fish, trout, mangrove snapper, or even a largemouth bass while fishing the rivers.

The red fishing is still good on the outer keys, but more and more fish will begin to spread out in the back country. These fish are usually in small pods, and for those anglers that enjoy sight fishing, now is the start of the “low tide” sight fishing season. The golden bream color in your favorite soft plastic brand is usually all you need if you want to use an artificial lure and it’s always tough to beat a free lined live shrimp too. Good Fishing…